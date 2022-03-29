Bloomi

Massage Intimate And Body Massager

At Target

Highlights A powerful, flexible vibrator that fits comfortably in your hand Made with medical-grade silicone and no parabens, phthalates, or materials that disrupt intimate skin 3 power setting, 3 vibrations, and travel-friendly mode USB rechargeable (cable included) with up to an hour of continuous use Waterproof so you can enjoy use in the shower or bath Easy to clean with antimicrobial storage bag Carton and internal packaging are recyclable Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies Specifications Product Warning: Keep out of reach of children, Adult Use Only Package Quantity: 1 Material: Silicone, ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Features: Rechargeable Battery: 1 Non-Universal Lithium Ion, Required, Included Care & Cleaning: Wash With Soap and Water TCIN: 84743730 UPC: 850036170013 Item Number (DPCI): 245-03-3184 Origin: Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Massage by Bloomi is a powerful, flexible vibrator that fits comfortably in your hand. Enjoy a rounded side great for body massages and a curvy side great for clitoral or targeted stimulation. Made with medical-grade silicone and free of parabens and phthalates. Massage is waterproof, comes with 3 power settings and 3 vibration patters, and has a travel-lock for pleasure on the road. Made with medical-grade silicone and free of parabens and phthalates. Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.