DACORM

Massage Gun

$249.99 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

Massage Gun, equipped with a 3300mAh Lithium battery, lasts from 8-15 hours massage use on a single charge. Comes with a USB charging cable(CHANGING PLUG NOT INCLUDE), suitable for all charging ports. Musle Massage gun, 7 speed levels &12 massage heads, suitable different body needs, effectively relieve back, neck, arms, legs, muscle soreness. Handheld Percussion Massage gun, effectively prevent slipping and make it easy to grasp.After 10 minutes of continuous use, the percussion massager will automatically stop running, providing intimate protection for your health and effectively protecting battery life. Quiet Massage Gun, the noise is less than 40 dB, allowing you to have a nice relaxation experience in the office, gym, and travel. Massage Gun Deep Tissue, lightweight design, with carrying case and user manual. If you're picking out gifts for your friends or family, this is a cool option.