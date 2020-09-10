Earthly Body

Massage Candle Trio

Treat Your Lover To A Trio of Erotic Massages! Sensual candles melt into erotic massage oil! Set the scene for racy romance with this Massage Candle Trio. You’ll get three sensual candles: sweet orange Dreamsicle, tropical and fruity Guavalava, and subtle vanilla Skinny Dip. Each is made with skin-drenching natural oils like Vitamin E, Apricot Oil, and Hemp Seed Oil. Just light and watch as the candle wax melts into warm, soothing massage oil. Blow out, pour a little oil into your palm, and treat your lover to a transcendent erotic massage. Trio of erotic massage candles Clean burning candles melt into massage oil Blended with natural oils like Avocado, Apricot, and Hemp Seed Pamper your skin with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil Three unique scents: Skinny Dip, Guavalava, Dreamsicle Each comes in a 2oz tin 100% vegan Trio packaged for giving in an organza bag Whether you want to give your lover the rubdown of a lifetime or just drench your skin in sensual moisture, this 3-in-1 Massage Candle Trio from Earthly Body gives you three ways to play with this set of their most popular scents. Choose vanilla-noted Skinny Dip for a slow, subtle seduction. Make Guavalava’s tropical fruitiness your choice for an erotic, energizing rubdown. Or pick Dreamsicle’s sweet orange and cream scent to give your massage extra warmth and romance. Just light your favorite and in a few moments, the wax melts into a pool of warmed massage oil. Blow out the candle and pour a little into your hand first. Then spread it onto your lover’s wherever you desire. Caress, rub, and massage until they’re blissed out and begging for more. Each candle’s blend of natural oils feels so good, instantly moisturizing and nourishing skin. Each Massage Candle Trio set comes in an organza gift bag perfect for surprising your special someone. Ingredients: Skinny Dip: Glycine Soja (Soybean Oil), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut Oil), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp Seed Oil), Prunus Ameniaca (Apricot Oil), Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba Oil), Persea Gratissimia (Avocado Oil), Tocopherol (