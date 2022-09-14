Santa Maria Novella

Massage Candle (candela Da Massaggio)

$95.00

Formulation: Wax, Oil Skin Type: All Skin Types Skin Concern: Dry How To Use: Place the candle on a heat resistant surface away from drafts. Light the wick and wait until the wax melts. Blow out the flame. Pour the melted wax on the hands and use as a massage oil. Santa Maria Novellas massage candle is a genuine beauty treatment, made of pure plant oils and prime emollient butters. It is lit as a normal candle and the wax begins to melt. The ecological wick is made of pure cotton and paper. It is not subject to any chemical treatments, so its color is natural and unaltered, and combustion is optimal. The melting point is at body temperature, so there is no risk of burning the skin. The singular porcelain container, decorated with gold leaf and suggestive of an antique apothecary mortar, was specially designed by Filippo Burresi, Architect. Instructions: Place the candle on a heat resistant surface away from drafts. Light the wick and wait until the wax melts. Blow out the flame. Pour the melted wax on the hands and use as a massage oil. Scent: Notte 100 mL - 3.3 FL.OZ. Product Ingredients: Butyrospermum Parkii Butter - Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cocos Nucifera Oil - Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Stearic Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil - Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Beeswax, Parfum-Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate. Product code 882484570