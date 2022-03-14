Biologique Recherche

Masque Vivant

$75.00

At Rescue Spa

"If you do Masque Vivant at least twice a week you'll never age. This unique mask contains live yeast extracts which are packed with amino acids and famously nourishing Vitamin B. There is no product like it to keep your skin purified, revitalized and bright. In my 20 years of experience with it, I have seen it drastically improve many peoples complexions." "Purifies, Brightens, Tones, and Refreshes the complexion" Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant is the balancing mask par excellence. It contains high concentrations of Yeast, Cucumber, and Witch Hazel extracts renowned for their skin purifying properties. It is recommended for oily, combination, dull and/or less toned skin. TIP: Stubborn blackheads? Add a pinch of baking soda! Read more about this on our blog. Size: 3.4 oz