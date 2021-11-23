Masque Bar

Masque Bar Shield And Soothe Mask – 1ct

At a glance Cruelty Free Contains Hyaluronic Acid Combination Skin Highlights Ultimate maskne solution and prevention Designed to be worn under PPE mask Helps to soothe and hydrate stressed out skin caused by prolonged use of medical mask Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera and Calendula Cruelty-free A portion of proceeds will be given globally in support of front line workers Specifications Scent: Scented Health Facts: Contains Hyaluronic Acid Product Form: Sheet Beauty Purpose: Basic Cleansing Recommended Skin Type: Combination TCIN: 80113540 UPC: 628816006094 Item Number (DPCI): 037-08-9834 Origin: Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description This sheet mask helps to soothe and hydrate stressed out skin caused by prolonged use of medical mask. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera and Calendula it provides deep moisture, calms the skin, evens skin tone, heals and brings healthy glow and radiance. Hyaluronic Acid: ✔Creates an invisible barrier on the skin that prevents the evaporation of moisture ✔Improves skin structure ✔Promotes epidermal regeneration ✔Reduces fine lines and wrinkles ✔ makes the skin smooth and soft Hyaluronic acid molecules have a unique ability - to attract and retain water molecules that are 1000 times heavier than them! In addition, this substance promotes the regeneration of skin cells. 1. Thoroughly clean and tone face. 2. Open the pouch and remove the mask from the plastic liner. 3. Apply the mask with the shiny side facing your skin. 4. Wear the mask for 20 to 30 minutes and remove slowly. Best for skin types: ✔ Normal ✔ Oily ✔ Combination ✔ Dry ✔ Sensitive Formulated without: ✔ Sulfates ✔ Parabens ✔ Mineral Oil ✔ Silicone ✔ Petrolatum ✔ Phthalate Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Contains Hyaluronic Acid Contains Hyaluronic Acid. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.