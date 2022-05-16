Mason Pearson

Mason Pearson Large Extra Bristle Boar Brush B1

$415.00 $395.00

At Adore Beauty

The Mason Pearson Large Extra Bristle Pure Boar Bristle Brush has been developed for fine and thinning hair. The pure bristles give superior softness and natural 'give' to gently smooth the hair without jagging. It helps prevent damage and split ends. The Mason Pearson Pure Boar Bristle brushes add body and re-balance the effects of hair product residues, colour treatments and daily washing. They are ideal for smoothing and finishing. - Bristles flex with cushion to remove static and reduce fly-away hair - Unique rubber-cushion pad allows for effective and efficient brushing - Massages and conditions the scalp by distributing the hair's natural oils - Ideal for blow drying because the brush grips and holds the hair. This means faster, even drying from scalp to ends - The hand-polished handle is comfortable to hold and gives the brush a beautiful balance Available in dark ruby only. Comes with brush cleaner, to remove hair from bristles.