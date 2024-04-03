Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Reformation
Mason Pant
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Hommegirls
Pleated Elastic Waistband Pants
BUY
$325.00
Shopbop
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Shopbop
Hervé Léger
The Ava Cropped Flare Leg Pants
BUY
$790.00
Bloomingdale's
Everlane x Marques' Almeida
Canvas Oversized Barrel Pant
BUY
£138.00
Everlane
More from Reformation
Reformation
Declan Linen Pant
BUY
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Balen Jumpsuit
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Shopbop
Reformation
Lydia High Rise Denim Mini Skirt
BUY
$148.00
Reformation
More from Pants
Athleta
Brooklyn Ankle Pant
BUY
$99.00
Athleta
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Jogger
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Ranna Gill
Cropped Eyelet Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Rails
Damani Pants
BUY
$178.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted