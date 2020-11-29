Uncommon Goods

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

When chefs say fresh herbs make all the difference, they speak the truth. But where does that leave those of us with no garden, no time, and no green thumb? Harvest all that flavor with very little work with Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr's tinted, vintage-inspired jars. They're pure charm on the outside, but inside use a passive hydroponic system that brings nutrients up to the plants' roots while regulating moisture. There's no guesswork over whether the soil has the right amount of water. Plant the included seeds of your choice, put water in the reservoir, place the jar in a sunny window, and get growing. Assembled in the USA.