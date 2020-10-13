SheeChung

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set

$18.99 $15.19

Buy Now Review It

✅ STYLISH STORAGE: Creat depth, texture and a beautiful space by using the mason jar soap dispenser and qtip holder jars.It’s a cute shabby chic home accessories set you can get!Ideal modern farmhouse decor! ✅ FOAMING HAND SOAP DISPENSER PUMP - Our foaming hand soap dispenser creates luxurious foaming soap with a simple push.DIY the foaming soap by mixing 4 parts water and 1 parts regular soap if you like.Eco-friendly for the environment as well as your household budget ✅ DECORATIVE QTIP HOLDER - The small mason storage jars are an attractive way to organize items like Qtips, cotton balls,,flossers,hair bands or any other bathroom necessities and accessories.Please kindly note:The lid does not screw onto the jar, so it comes off very easily ✅FUNCTIONAL SET - Use the mason jar sets in vanity top,makeup table, or in craft room,office,kitchen etc.Perfect for wedding, housewarming/new home gift,birthday gifts, mother’s day gift,bridal or baby shower gifts; also great gift idea for mom, friend, sister, co-worker or just about anyone to use all year round ✅SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: No question asked with 30-Day Money Back if you’re not completely satisfied.Use it or send it as a gift and give a big hit to anyone you’re thinking of! Would you like to have a pretty and stylish storage and organization solution for your bathroom? Choosing the foaming hand soap dispenser and qtip holder set,create depth, texture and a beautiful space by using cute shabby chic home accessories. It’s a truly unique space that friends and family will simply adore. Package include: 1 * Mason Jar Foaming Soap Dispenser 2 * Mason Jar Qtip Holder Material: BPA Free plastic foaming pump Rust-proof 304 Stainless Steel Lids Durable and Never rust!The world’s best mason jar lid set !! Don't delay, get yours today! Color: Bronze Please kindly note: 1.Qtips and foaming soap is not included 2.Toothbrush holder is not included.If you’re interested, please check it by ASIN:B07N4NTSNV Enjoy shopping,enjoy the beautiful time with SheeChung