Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Topshop
Mason Crocodile Ball Mini Bag
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
We love mini accessories this season, ultra-adorable and compact, this bag is a design we love. Featuring crocodile effect balls on the handle to create a unique modern spin. 100% Polyurethane.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Danse Lente
Mini Johnny Bag
$430.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
The Row
Ascot Small Satin Bag
$990.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Pop & Suki
Lolita Bag
$375.00
from
Pop & Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Trademark
Small Leather Bucket Bag
£316.44
£158.19
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted