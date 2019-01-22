This cozy lightweight cardigan is playfully cropped with hits of sand and bright poppy perfect for Spring. Layer over dresses or faded denim for laid-back ease. -Sand and Poppy-72% Mohair 26% Nylon 2% Spandex-Dry Clean Only-Made in ChinaStyle Tip: Mason pairs effortlessly with light wash denim for seamless transition from winter to spring. Model is 5'9\" and wearing size xs. Measurements:XS: Bust 39.37 in, Length 19.69 inS: Bust 40.94 in, Length 20.47 inM: Bust 42.52 in, Length 21.26 inL: Bust 44.09 in, Length 22.05 in