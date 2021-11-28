RUDSAK

Masoka Long Down Parka

C$995.00 C$689.99

Brave any storm with the MASOKA by RUDSAK. An ultimate winter essential, this women’s maxi down parka features a relaxed fit and is crafted with a wind and water-resistant shell to protect you from the harshest winter conditions. Insulated with traceable RDS-certified down, this parka resists down to -30C. Its lining is made from recycled nylon, adding a sustainable design element. With large patch pockets, zippered side vents, inner backpack straps for easy carrying and storm cuffs, this parka is built for wherever winter takes you. It is also designed with a fully removable fur strip that can be stored in its accompanying pouch. Style # L121524