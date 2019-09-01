Gucci

Mask Sunglasses

$610.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

Part of the Fall Winter 2019 collection, these spectacles are defined by a mask shape reminiscent of ski goggles. The green lens is backed by a hidden metal frame and embellished with an Interlocking G rivet placed at the center. Classic House codes, like the Gucci script and the green and red Web, enhance the acetate temples. Gold metal hidden frame with Interlocking G rivet and horn effect acetate detail at the top Gold metal and shiny tortoiseshell acetate temples with Gucci script and green and red enamel Web detail Rubber nose pads Green lens Created using a special holographic printing technique, this item’s dedicated packaging features a striped tie dye effect and tropical inspired image of palm trees. 100% UVA/UVB protection GG0584S Frame height: 2.4" Frame width: 5.7" Made in Italy