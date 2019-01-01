Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Wilfred Free
Masi Dress
$60.00
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
This dress is made with an exceptionally soft cotton blend that has a little stretch to hug you in. It has a minimal design that features a low scoop back and lets you show a hint of skin.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LETQSTUDIO
Wrap Dress
$165.00
$159.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Dresses Unlimited
Faux Leather Panel Dress
$185.90
from
Navabi
BUY
DETAILS
Altuzarra for Target
Peasant Dress Swiss Dot In Black
$54.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Palermo Shirt Dress
$68.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Wilfred Free
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Nia Short
$38.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Flowy, Camisole Dress
$78.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Vivienne Dress
$78.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Patti Short
$38.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted