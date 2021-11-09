Benefit Cosmetics

Get 3 gorgeous lash looks in this limited edition Mascara Mixer Full-Size Mascara Trio. Features FULL SIZES of Benefit fan-favorite mascaras: BADgal BANG! for 36-hour* volumizing, Roller Lash for root-to-tip curling and They're Real! Magnet for extreme lengthening. (*Instrumental test on 21 women). Benefits BADgal BANG!'s aero-particle technology allows the formula to layer effortlessly for weightless volume Roller Lash creates eye-opening curl, lift & separation with its innovative Hook 'n' Roll brush They're Real! Magnet extreme lengthening features a magnetically charged core that pulls the Magnetic Mineral Enriched Formula up and OUT beyond the tips of lashes for extreme length and powerful lift Includes Full Size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara in Pitch Black (0.3 oz) Full Size Roller Lash Super-Curling & Lifting Mascara in Black (0.3 oz) Full Size They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara in Jet Black (0.3 oz)