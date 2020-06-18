Gucci Beauty

Mascara L’obscur

$35.00

At Gucci

In a buildable and versatile intense black hue, Gucci's Mascara L’Obscur encompasses the charm and mystery its name suggests. Encased within the House's covetable signature packaging, it is designed with a uniquely shaped brush and formula that grips the lashes for distinct results. L'Obscur was created for customized performance for those who dare to express and embrace their differences: from classic to bold, understated to punk. The ultra-rich creamy formula builds volume, while curling and lifting the lashes, adding length and definition with a long-wearing finish.