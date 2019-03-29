NudeStix

Mascara Lash And Grow In Black

£20.00

Ever wondered what happens when a chemical engineer and mother of two teenage girls, decides to make their (and her) make up dreams a reality? The answer is NudeStix – a capsule collection of multi-purpose crayons (and mascara) to enhance, not detract from your natural beauty. Quick and convenient, the creamy formulas apply effortlessly – while the neutral colour palette provides universally flattering options, to emphasise your favourite features (and disguise the occasional imperfection), without compromising your natural glow. With a blend of root stimulating ingredients, Mascara not only creates the illusion of Bambi-worthy eyelashes… but helps you gradually grow your own set of full-on, fluttering fringes (no falsies required). Eco-packaged in a collectible tin with a large mirror housed in the lid (each tin fits 3 – 4 NudeStix), these are a godsend for low maintenance ladies who like to look polished, as well as for busy, working mums who want quick, fuss-free make up to make them look gorgeous in minutes.