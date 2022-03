Byredo

Mascara

$46.01

Buy Now Review It

At Byredo

Volumising, curling and thickening Astronomical Mascara. Featuring an innovative long-lasting formulation, meticulous silicone bristles and a curved application wand for precise lash dimension in a single stroke. The XXL volumising impact intensifies the look as you layer. 100% vegan, 91% natural ingredients and free from natural endocrine disruptors, pesticide residue, and GMOs.