Homework

Mas Santo Candle

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Homework Store

Evokes memories of long summer afternoons spent on a Spanish hillside. A fresh, light and uplifting blend of tomato vine, basil and petitgrain with a base of woody Atlas cedar. Homework candles are hand poured in small batches at our South East London workshop using a natural blend of coconut and soy wax. With a cotton wick and scented with natural essential oils and phthalate, paraben and toxin free fragrance oils. Our candle tins are made using solar power in London and can be infinitely recycled. Burn time: Approx. 45 hours Weight: 200g