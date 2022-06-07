Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Faithfull the Brand
Marzia Printed Recycled Triangle Bikini
$170.00
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Faithfull the Brand
Marzia Printed Recycled Triangle Bikini
BUY
$119.00
$170.00
Net-A-Porter
Araks
Ulla Bikini Bottom Tangerine
BUY
$120.00
Araks
Araks
Quinn Bikini Top Tangerine
BUY
$200.00
Araks
L*Space x Tessa Brooks
Jay Bitsy Bikini Bottom
BUY
$84.00
Revolve
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Venezia Dress
BUY
$239.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Crochet Tote Bag
BUY
$99.00
The Iconic
Faithfull the Brand
Orange Deva Midi Dress
BUY
£189.00
Urban Outfitters
Faithfull the Brand
Arianne Mini Dress Roos Tie Dye
BUY
C$67.60
C$169.00
Faithfull the Brand
More from Swimwear
Farm Rio
Mermaid Bananas One Piece
BUY
$126.00
$140.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Mermaid Bananas Bikini Top
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Farm Rio
Farm Rio
Cow Print Bananas One Piece
BUY
$115.50
$165.00
Farm Rio
Faithfull the Brand
Marzia Printed Recycled Triangle Bikini
BUY
$119.00
$170.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted