At Target

At a glance Vegan Highlights Refreshing peppermint flavor 30 servings per bottle Vegan & non-GMO Easy-to-take liquid Specifications Contains: Does Not Contain Any of the 8 Major Allergens Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Product Warning: Consult a doctor if you have a medical condition prior to use Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 Net weight: 2 fl oz (US) TCIN: 86217675 UPC: 850029392194 Item Number (DPCI): 094-02-3139 Origin: Made in the USA Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Though it's mainly known as an active compound in plants and a widely distributed natural pigment, Liquid Chlorophyll may also be useful for the human body! It’s been found that Chlorophyll, as Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin, may help benefit the immune system and support cellular health. Chlorophyllin also supports natural detoxification by activating Phase II enzymes, which in turn promotes the removal of potentially harmful compounds from the body. By helping maintain normal detoxification — which plays a role in skin health — Chlorophyll may also support healthy skin from the inside out, by maintaining healthy skin elasticity and firmness, as well as supporting the skin’s normal inflammatory response! Interestingly, Chlorophyll and hemoglobin molecules both have an extremely similar chemical structure, the main difference being that plant-derived Chlorophyll’s central atom is magnesium, and hemoglobin’s is iron. With Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin — the type used in this product — the central atom is copper, and this compound is water-soluble. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.