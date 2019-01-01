Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou Stokes Faux Fur Tile Print Coat

£1100.00 £660.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This black and white Mary Katrantzou Stokes faux fur tile print coat is constructed from a viscose blend with faux leather trim, button front, belted waist and easy front pockets. That Victorian tile you just picked out for your home entryway revamp is so delicious, you want to look at it all the time. Thank goodness for Mary Katrantzou, whose Stokes faux fur tile print coat is your interior design dream turned fashion reality. Wear with a colourful suit and a copy of the latest paint colour wheel. REF: 13019145