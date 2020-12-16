Vibi Venezia

Mary-jane Velvet Furlane Flats

These scarlet-red Mary Jane flats from Vibi Venezia's storied footwear range offer a slant on the label's traditional Venetian furlane slippers – inspired by the founders' hometown and the many requests they received for the style from friends and family. They're shaped from sumptuous velvet to a round-toe silhouette with a classic silver-buckled arch strap and whipstitched midsoles, reinforced with stitched rubber soles for longevity.