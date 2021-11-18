BRobertsonPottery

Mary Jane Gift Sized Jar With Cork

Mary Jane Vase Style Stash Jar with Cork (see drop down menu for size choice) Share your favorite new bud! This little jar makes a perfect place to store fresh grown herbs, hide little treasures or makes a wonderful little gift jar for a treasured friend or loved one :) Thrown on the potters wheel and glazed in our Bamboo Green glaze and fired to 2200°F. Comes with natural cork Great for use as a.... • Herbal Gifts • Essential Oils • Herb storage • Spices • Medicinal Herbs • Gourmet Salts • Heirloom Seeds DETAILS - Measures: See drop down menu for choice Finish: Fully glazed interior & Dishwasher friendly Color: Bamboo Green Shipping: This item will ship via USPS first class mail US SHIPPING INCLUDED **listing is for one (1) small pottery jar We'd love to see your little pot once it arrives, tag us on instagram at @BarbarahRobertsonPottery