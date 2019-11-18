Ellis Brooklyn

Marvelous Massage And Body Oil With Cbd

Marvelous Massage and Body Oil with Full Spectrum CBD This Product Is: a soothingmassage andbody oil containing 100mg of Full Spectrum CBD Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous Massage and Body Oil is anaromatic, soothing and restorativemassage andbody oil that features organic full spectrum CBD and maritime pine bark extract to help reduce the appearance of redness and inflammation. Paired with complementary essential oilsand hydrating sweet almond oil, they make for a divine sensory experience.