Coach x Marvel

Marvel West Backpack With Signature Canvas Detail And Black Panther

$650.00 $260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach Outlet

Pebble leather, Signature coated canvas, refined calf leather and suede Two separate main compartments with zip closures Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets Fabric lining Top handle with 2 1/2" drop Outside zip pocket Adjustable shoulder straps 13 3/4" (L) x 17 1/4" (H) x 6" (W) COACH │ MARVEL © 2020 MARVEL Style No. 2408