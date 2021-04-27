United States
Equi Botanics
Marula Oil Leave In Conditioner
£30.00
At Equi Botanics
Are you tired of looking for different products to moisturise, condition and style your natural hair? Look no further than the Hair Identity Marula oil leave-in conditioner. Not only is it jam-packed with natural high performing goodness, it can be used on its own without extra oils or butters. Say good-bye to the hassle of LOC or LCO method of conditioning. The Marula oil leave-in is a 3-in-1 as it works as a leave-in, is based on an oil and it’s a cream, saving you time and money. Secure yours, while stock lasts.