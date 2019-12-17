Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Marudhara
Marudhara Patchwork Quilt
$19.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A beautiful creation to give your home a traditional yet authentic colorful look with this beautiful kantha quilt blanket or throw. This piece is of art is completely hand stitched in Rajasthan, India.
Need a few alternatives?
Slip
Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
$68.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Nora
Nora 12" Firm Hybrid Mattress
$959.00
$764.95
from
AllModern
BUY
Wayfair
Sleep 6" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$321.60
$223.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$129.00
$103.20
from
Brooklinen
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Who Gives A Crap
Who Gives A Crap Toilet Paper
£40.00
from
Who Gives A Crap
BUY
WaterAid
Build A Bog
£54.00
from
WaterAid
BUY
Slip
Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
$68.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Huggable Llama Cooling + Heating Pad
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted