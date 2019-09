Rixo London

Martha – Green Red Daisy

£315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Cause mayhem in this Martha dress! She’s bold in primary colours and patterned with red daisies all over. Fabulously flattering with short sleeves and a leg split, this Martha dress is the perfect piece for your wardrobe. Wear with boots to brighten up a moody Monday morning and mules to see you through those long balmy summer nights. We’re half-crazy all for the love of Martha!