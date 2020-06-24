The 1 For U

Martha 100% Cotton Nightgown

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton AWARD WINNING – Best Designer Cotton Nightwear Company. Awarded by - Lux life Magazine 2019 GLOBAL EXCELLENCE. - All nightgowns are high quality and designed by Jacqui our designer who lives in England and designs exclusively for The 1 for U. All nightgowns are IP registered. Pretty ladies nightie with smocking across the bodice, long sleeves and beautifully decorated with embroider anglaise lace trim. Jacqui has a passion for the Victorian era, a time when clothes were both graceful and elegant. This has given her the aspiration to incorporate some of these intricacies into today's style. Beautifully presented in a protective slipcase making it perfect to give as a gift. Length 50" Model height 5ft 6" Please see product description below for size information.