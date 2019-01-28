Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Marte Woven Windsor Platform Bed (queen)
$898.00
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Solid gmelina wood bed with a woven headboard that instantly makes your room look so luxe. Complete with a minimal side-less base reinforced with supportive slats, a center support + 4 stylishly tapered wood legs. UO Exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
Urban Outfitters Is Hosting A Double-Sale Dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Casper
The Essential Mattress, Queen
$600.00
$540.00
from
Casper
BUY
DETAILS
West Elm
Lattice Headboard, Queen
$399.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Renwick Bed, Queen
$998.00
$798.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Wayfair
Sleep 12" Firm Memory Foam Mattress
$629.00
$271.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.90
$749.90
from
All Modern
BUY
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$249.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Charlie Velvet Arm Chair
$199.00
$83.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted