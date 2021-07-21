Nooni

Marshmallow Whip Maker

🌱 WHIP IT REAL GOOD: Transform any cleanser into a rich, marshmallow-like foam for a more luxurious skincare routine. 🌱 FLUFF IT UP: The marshmallowy makeover creates micro-bubbles, producing a fluffiness that reduces friction and cleanses your skin deeply & more gently. 🌱 LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY: Only a pearl-sized amount of cleanser is needed for a full container of foam. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, this product can be washed and used over and over again! 🌱 HOW TO USE: Place a pearl-sized amount of your favorite cleanser into the whip maker or on the plate. Fill water to the dotted line. Pump up & down to create rich, marshmallow-like foam. Use AM + PM, 2x per day. 🌱 WHO IS NOONI: Nooni is a simple skincare line with the philosophy that less is more. Using ingredients from around the world, Nooni develops results-driven products with unique textures for all skin concerns and types. This must-have whip maker instantly transforms any facial cleanser into a fluffy cloud of rich foam. The marshmallowy makeover upgrades your cleanser to a reduced pH level while whipping your skin into tip top shape with a gentler, but just as powerful, cleansing effect. The impressive outcome is refreshed skin that looks and feels supple, not stripped.