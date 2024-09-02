Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Tory Burch
Marshmallow Satchel
$698.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tory Burch
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
Italian Leather Large Triple Compartment Satchel
BUY
$119.90
$149.90
Quince
3.1 Phillip Lim
Id Shoulder Bag
BUY
$695.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kate Spade
Phoebe Large Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$167.20
$429.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Zara
Leather Bag
BUY
$159.00
Zara
More from Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote
BUY
$278.60
$398.00
Nordstrom
Tory Burch
Mini Ella Bio Tote Bag
BUY
£196.00
£280.00
Farfetch
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Spazzolato Top Handle Bag
BUY
$358.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Small Robinson Spazzolato Top-handle Bag
BUY
$358.00
Tory Burch
More from Shoulder Bags
Quince
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Bag
BUY
$449.00
Massimo Dutti
Kimchi Blue
Bow Suede Hobo Bag
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted