Essie

Marshmallow

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Debuting a nuanced fabrication for the label, this multi media skirt is cut in a finely woven organic cotton poplin, contrasted by a ribbed jersey knit offering sleek comfort. Designed with an A-line maxi hem and drop waist silhouette, the Alia skirt is yours to style with ease - as a set with top of the same fabrication, or an accent colour layered under a sweater.