Marshall

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$159.97

Built for life on the road, the Stockwell is the smallest travel speaker made by Marshall today. This portable active stereo speaker will go wherever you want it to. Rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are built into the Stockwell, which give it 25 hours of playing time. The handy USB port also allows you to charge your devices when you’re on the go. The Stockwell packs a sonic punch, with two 2.25” woofers and two Class D amplifiers, making it the loudest speaker in its class. Volume, bass and treble can be adjusted quickly and easily with the retractable analog control knobs located at the top of the speaker. Using the Stockwell to receive and end phone calls is a breeze, just tap the phone button on the control panel to answer, or tap it again to end a call. Bluetooth 4.0 technology and a 3.5mm input means connecting your listening device is super easy. Includes a multi-functional flip cover for added protection and a little extra style when you're transporting the Stockwell.