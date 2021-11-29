Marshall

Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class. 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and rugged durability make it perfect to take with you. Emberton can be quickly charged, with 20 minutes giving it a playtime of 5 hours. Emberton is tough and resilient. With its silicone exterior and solid metal grille, it boasts an extremely durable and easy to use design. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating means you can submerge Emberton in 3ft of water for a period of up to 30 minutes. Simple and easy to use. Control it with the multi-directional control knob. You can play, pause, skip tracks and adjust the volume of your speaker, as well as turn it on or off. Emberton weighs just 1.5 lbs and can fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect compact speaker to take with you. Its durable silicone exterior and IPX7 water-resistance rating mean this compact portable speaker is in it for the long haul. Equipped with Bluetooth technology 5.0 for simple connectivity, exceptional audio quality and wireless music play. Play music from any Bluetooth device with a 30 ft range. Emberton combines contemporary technology with iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. Signature details such as the solid metal grille and iconic Marshall script adorn the front of the speaker, echoing the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll. Included components: Emberton speaker,User manual with legal and safety information, USB-C charging cable Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end. Weighing just 1.5 lbs, this lightweight speaker is tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy to use design that make it a must for any occasion. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating means you can submerge Emberton in 3 ft of water for a period of up to 30 minutes. A solid metal grille and the iconic Marshall script adorn the front of the speaker, echoing the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll that you know and love.