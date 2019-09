Muk Luks

Marsha Terra Turf-blush Sandal

$29.03 $18.25

Buy Now Review It

When you want the easy-breezy feel of a flip flop with the durability of sandal, MUK LUKS® Marsha Sandals have your feet covered. Braided strap adds just the right amount of detail while the adjustable buckle and contoured foot bed provide a comfortable, secure fit. Spot clean with cold water, no bleach, dry flat.