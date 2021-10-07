Nili Lotan

Marseille Patchwork Jean

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Yes

The Marseille Patchwork Jean is our unique twist on traditional flared denim. At slightly above the knee, this jean features a patch of merging colors – a distinctive feature that makes the Marseille a one of a kind, unmatched item. Zip fly closure. Model is 5”10 and wears a size 27 / 27 measures approximately 28.5” waist circumference, 36” hip circumference, 24” leg opening, 10.5” front rise, 33.5” inseam length. 98% Cotton, 2% Polyurethane / Made in America.