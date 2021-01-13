United States
Lick x Studio Coverdale
Mars Meadow 02
£125.00
At Lick
Natasha describes all of her botanicals as fantastical as she dreams them up, imagining how they might smell and look in her mind's eye. Think of Mars Meadow as a personally sewn and grown field of wildflowers that shows Natasha Coverdale's all-time favourite botanical illustrations in all their glory, from her Balloon Flowers and Ice Sprites to Pearl Ferns and Dragon Bells. Colour-wise, this carefully chosen palette has one fundamental goal: to nurture.