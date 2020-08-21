Sleeper

Marquise Lace-up Gingham Linen Midi Dress

£238.00

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Sleeper is adored for its romantic, vintage silhouettes - this 'Marquise' dress is specifically inspired by those worn in the French film Angélique, Marquise des Anges. Cut from linen, it has a square neckline, voluminous puffed sleeves and corset-style lacing that flatters the smallest part of your frame. The gingham print makes it an ideal choice for outdoor parties or picnics.