Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Ariel Gordon Jewelry

Marquis Diamond Ring

$1195.00
At Ariel Gordon Jewelry
The Marquis Diamond Ring is simple, stunning, and elegant. In your choice of 14k yellow gold or 14k rose gold, this sweet ring is set with one marquis diamond. A perfect ring to wear every day, this beauty makes a perfect gift for someone you love!
Featured in 1 story
15 Engagement Rings That Are So Jennifer Lawrence
by Eliza Huber