A chain of remote islands in the heart of the South Pacific, the Marquesas are known for some of the most high-quality pearls in the world. The two beautifully imperfect baroque pearls of our Marquesas earring evoke the unique singularity of the treasures found there.
Baroque pearl. Available with either 14K gold-fill post or gold-tone clip-on; choose one from the drop-down menu below. About 1 inch long. Pictured with our Santorini lavaliere earring.
All SVNR earrings are sold individually, unless otherwise indicated. (If you’d like two matching earrings, please choose “PAIR” from the drop-down menu below.) Our earrings are meant to be mixed and matched with each other, or with earrings you already own.
Most of our materials are one-of-a-kind, so the individual components of your earring may vary slightly in size and shape.