Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Frankie Shop
Marquesa Pants
$136.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Wool Tailored Trousers
BUY
$995.00
Stella McCartney
Tibi
Stella Pant
BUY
$495.00
Tibi
Frankie Shop
Marquesa Pants
BUY
$136.00
The Frankie Shop
Amy Lynn
Lupe Straight-leg High-rise Faux-leather Trousers
BUY
£52.50
£75.00
Selfridges
More from Frankie Shop
Frankie Shop
Hailey Cotton-twill Cargo Pants
BUY
$285.00
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Olympia Blazer
BUY
£280.00
MatchesFashion
Frankie Shop
Maesa Tailored Fresco Cargo Trousers
BUY
$225.00
MatchesFashion
Frankie Shop
Maesa Asymmetric Tailored Chambray Waistcoat
BUY
$195.00
MatchesFashion
More from Pants
Stella McCartney
Wool Tailored Trousers
BUY
$995.00
Stella McCartney
AYR
The Metropolitan
BUY
$195.00
AYR
Tibi
Stella Pant
BUY
$495.00
Tibi
Frankie Shop
Marquesa Pants
BUY
$136.00
The Frankie Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted