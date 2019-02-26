MoDRN

Marni Barrel Accent Chair

$349.00

You'll feel at the height of glamorous sophistication sitting in the MoDRN Marni Barrel Accent Chair, even though the design is simple and modern. A rounded steel tube frame with brass-plated finish evokes styles of the Art Deco era and stands out against the luxe upholstery. Choose from available plush velvet colors or create more understated elegance with the Ivory woven fabric (as available). The MoDRN Marni Barrel Accent Chair fits into a variety of spaces - a cozy corner in your bedroom or next to a Glam modern sofa - with its compact barrel shape. It's never lacking in comfort, the sturdy engineered wood frame and the reversible cushion are layered with foam padding and polyfiber. The S-springs in the seat bucket provide plenty of support. Match with other modern furniture from the exclusive MoDRN Retro Glam Collection.