Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Ugg
Marlow Double-face Fleece Robe
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Decadently soft and comfortable in double-face fleece, this splurge-worthy robe is perfect for cozy evenings at home.
More from Ugg
Ugg
Scuffette Chestnut Slippers
BUY
$160.00
ASOS
Ugg
Classic Rising Toggle Boot
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Blanche Ii Short Robe
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
BUY
$82.50
$110.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted