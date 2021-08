Urban Outfitters

Marling Duvet Cover

$149.00 $74.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Covered with a starburst print that sets a cosmic vibe, this cotton woven duvet cover is perfect for tucking into ahead of sweet dreams. Equipped with ties along the interior corners to hold your duvet insert secure and topped with a hidden-button closure for easy access on wash day. Shams and duvet insert sold separately.