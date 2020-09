Gabriela Hearst

Marley Belted Denim Midi Shirtdress

$1590.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Gabriela Hearst "Marley" shirtdress in denim. Point collar; half-button placket. Three-quarter sleeves with roll-tab cuffs. Optional waist belt. Fit-and-flare silhouette. Midi length. Button along side. Cotton. Dry clean. Made in Italy. Classic Italian Sizing About The Designer