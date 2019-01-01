Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Attico
Marlene Embellished Satin Jacket
$1975.00
$1185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Protagonist
Satin Midi Dress
$540.00
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Midi Wiggle Dress In Floral Print
$80.03
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Plaid Shirtdress
$79.50
from
LOFT
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Draped Chiffon Dress
$69.98
from
Mango
BUY
More from Attico
DETAILS
Attico
Mini Feather-embellished Sequined Pouch
$755.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Bicolor Crepe And Satin Enverse Wrap Dress
$1385.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Velvet Robe Dress
£879.00
£527.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Sequin & Velvet Midi Robe Dress
$2390.00
$1075.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Grandad Collar Button Through Mini Smock Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Slub Button Through Swing Dress
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Kimono Pleated Maxi Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted