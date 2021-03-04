United States
Tanya Taylor
Marlee Dress+
$445.00$222.50
At Tanya Taylor
FINAL SALE As worn by actress Zosia Mamet in our 'Fashun Week' video series, Marlee is the dress that does it all. With ruffles at the shoulders, a slight puff sleeve, adjustable ties at the collar, and a removable belt, Marlee provides all the frills withoutout the hassle. Cut in a crisp, classic cotton, Marlee is the perfect lightweight, transitional dress for late sumnmer and early fall. Wear Marlee with the belt tied for a figure-flattering fitted dress, or remove the belt for an easy A-line silhouette. Product Details: • Elbow length sleeves with elastic at cuffs • Shoulder ruffles • Self-tie at neck that can worn open or tied • Pull on with center front button placket • A-line silhouette • Two hidden on-seam pockets • Removable belt • Unlined Fit Details: • Easy fit • Fabric has slight stretch • Eva is 5'11" and wears a size 16 Materials & Care: • 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex • Dry clean only